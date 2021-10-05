LawCall
Confusion about holiday guidance from CDC

By Alan Collins
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC is now saying hold off on their original guidance for how to handle COVID around the upcoming holidays. A new set of guidelines is expected soon.

The CDC says the recommendations were posted in error on Friday. The agency said much of those instructions were based on last year’s recommendations.

Many expect to see pretty much the same guidance. Those who are not vaccinated should not travel or be around others without wearing masks or social distancing.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is not expecting a lot of changes to the guidance. People who are vaccinated can pretty much do what they want to, but those who are not need to be very careful.

“If you are a high risk person, you need to use common sense. It makes sense if you are going to be a group of people whose vaccination status you don’t know. Especially if it’s indoors and for a period of time, do everything you can to protect yourself. Wear masks, social distance or avoid those settings all together,” Dr. Harris said.

Disease experts added rapid tests can help you out over the holidays. Health experts said now is the time to get vaccinated so you can enjoy the holidays.

The CDC said the new guidance will be out soon.

