Birmingham-Shuttlesworth airport hosting job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Airport Authority and tenants at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport are hosting a job fair as they look to hire for more than 25 available positions.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, October 6 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the airport’s event room on the upper level of the terminal.

For more details about what jobs are available, there are two websites you can visit: Click here and click here.

