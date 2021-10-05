LawCall
Birmingham Municipal Runoff Election

(WBTV File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Birmingham voters went to the polls in the Birmingham Municipal Runoff Election on Tuesday, October 5.

Voters will decide between candidates in City Council District Four, District Nine, and in School Board District One and District Nine.

Here are the candidates:

City Council

District Four

William Parker(I)

J.T. Moore

District Nine

John Hilliard(I)

LaTonya Tate

School Board

District One

Douglas Ragland(I)

Sherman Collins Jr.

District Nine

Le’Darius Hilliard

Jason Meadows

Here is an example of the sample run-off ballot:

