Birmingham Municipal Runoff Election
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Birmingham voters went to the polls in the Birmingham Municipal Runoff Election on Tuesday, October 5.
Voters will decide between candidates in City Council District Four, District Nine, and in School Board District One and District Nine.
Here are the candidates:
City Council
District Four
William Parker(I)
J.T. Moore
District Nine
John Hilliard(I)
LaTonya Tate
School Board
District One
Douglas Ragland(I)
Sherman Collins Jr.
District Nine
Le’Darius Hilliard
Jason Meadows
Here is an example of the sample run-off ballot:
