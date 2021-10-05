LawCall
Be The Match working to help University of Alabama alumna fighting cancer again

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at University of Alabama are asking for help to save the life of an alumna whose fighting cancer.

Dani Lorson, 32, graduated from the University of Alabama 10 years ago, and now current students and her sorority are stepping up.

The president of Alabama’s Be The Match chapter said Lorson found out she had leukemia while dancing on Sesame Street Live on Broadway. WBRC was told that she has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.

“Her name is Dani. She’s an Alabama alumna. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority so they have helped us a lot with this whole thing. We have a table set up out at the sorority house right now,” Jacques Vanzyl explained.

Be the Match will be set up on several locations on the University of Alabama campus between now and Wednesday.

There are no matches for her right now on the Be The Match registry but there’s an effort to find a match for her and possibly others.

Here’s the link if you’d like to register with Be The Match.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

