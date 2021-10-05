2021 Holiday Film Series at the Alabama Theatre
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2021 Holiday Film Series at the Alabama Theatre begins Friday, December 3. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. There are 1,500 tickets available to each movie and the theatre is not holding any for sale at the door. Masks are recommended.
Here is the schedule:
Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.: White Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.: The Polar Express, benefiting Kid One Transport ($12)
Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.: The Polar Express, benefiting Kid One Transport ($12)
Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.: Christmas Vacation
Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Sunday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.: Elf
Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.: It’s a Wonderful Life
Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.: Home Alone
Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.: Christmas Vacation
Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.: Elf
Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.: A Christmas Story
Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.: Cartoon Matinee Triple Feature*
Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.: It’s a Wonderful Life
Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.: White Christmas Sing-Along
Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m: Home Alone
Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.: Christmas Vacation
Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.: Elf
Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m: Christmas Vacation
Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m: Home Alone 2
Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.: Die Hard
Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.: A Christmas Story
Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.: Christmas Vacation
Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.: Christmas in Connecticut
Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.: It’s a Wonderful Life
Monday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m.: A Christmas Story
Monday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m: Home Alone
Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m.: Cartoon Matinee Triple Feature*
Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m: Christmas Vacation
Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.: Elf
Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.: White Christmas
*Cartoon Matinee Triple Feature includes “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Tickets for all movies are $10 each, with the exception of The Polar Express ($12) which is a fundraiser for Kid One Transport. Children ages two and younger are free of charge. Doors open one hour before showtime, and each screening will begin with a sing-along accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. Seating is general admission, first come, first served. Masks are recommended.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.