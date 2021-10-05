BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2021 Holiday Film Series at the Alabama Theatre begins Friday, December 3. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. There are 1,500 tickets available to each movie and the theatre is not holding any for sale at the door. Masks are recommended.

Buy Tickets

Here is the schedule:

Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.: White Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.: The Polar Express, benefiting Kid One Transport ($12)

Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.: The Polar Express, benefiting Kid One Transport ($12)

Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.: Christmas Vacation

Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Sunday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.: Elf

Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.: It’s a Wonderful Life

Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.: Home Alone

Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.: Christmas Vacation

Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.: Elf

Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.: A Christmas Story

Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.: Cartoon Matinee Triple Feature*

Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.: It’s a Wonderful Life

Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.: White Christmas Sing-Along

Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m: Home Alone

Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.: Christmas Vacation

Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.: Elf

Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m: Christmas Vacation

Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m: Home Alone 2

Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.: Die Hard

Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.: A Christmas Story

Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.: Christmas Vacation

Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.: Christmas in Connecticut

Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.: It’s a Wonderful Life

Monday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m.: A Christmas Story

Monday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m: Home Alone

Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m.: Cartoon Matinee Triple Feature*

Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m: Christmas Vacation

Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.: Elf

Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.: White Christmas

*Cartoon Matinee Triple Feature includes “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Tickets for all movies are $10 each, with the exception of The Polar Express ($12) which is a fundraiser for Kid One Transport. Children ages two and younger are free of charge. Doors open one hour before showtime, and each screening will begin with a sing-along accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. Seating is general admission, first come, first served. Masks are recommended.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.