UPDATE: At least one police officer shot at Amtrak station in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one officer with the Tucson Police Department was injured and at least one person was taken into custody following a shooting at the Amtrak station in downtown Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4.

A confidential source told KOLD News 13 the TPD officer is at a local hospital. DEA agents were on the scene, along with TPD officers and SWAT.

The TPD confirmed the incident started around 7:40 a.m. near 400 North Toole Avenue and the scene was secured as of 10:50 a.m.

“We are working with fellow agencies and medical personnel to confirm the extent of injuries,” the TPD said in a tweet.

Evan Courtney tweeted out a photo from the scene that shows two law enforcement officers hugging. KOLD has not confirmed if the shooting was fatal.

I caught this heart breaking moment of two officers at the scene of the fatal shooting at Tucson Amtrak Station. The @Tucson_Police @FBI have been superb. I’m safe due to their fast action. @TucsonStar @whatsuptucson @KVOA pic.twitter.com/WPB8BmRzyd — Evan Courtney (@EvanCourtney) October 4, 2021

KOLD’s Dan Marries was on the scene when one person was taken into custody. No word yet if the person was involved in the shooting.

An eyewitness told KOLD News 13 that two men approached another man on the train and said they wanted to talk to him. All three got off the train and that is when shots were fired.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero tweeted out about the shooting.

(2/2) While details are limited, I ask Tucsonans to join me in keeping the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene in our thoughts and prayers.



I am pleased to hear initial reports that all passengers and crew were safely evacuated. — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) October 4, 2021

According to the Associated Press, the train was traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans and arrived in Tucson at 7:40 a.m. A firefighter told KOLD that three people were injured in the shooting.

Live cameras from Virtual Railfan captured some of the incident. If you rewind the videos below, you can hear multiple shots at both 8:02 and 8:16 a.m.

The TPD is asking people to avoid Toole from North Fourth Avenue to North Sixth.

Marries said the Ronstadt Center, located near the train station, was evacuated and shut down earlier. He said at least 84 Amtrak passengers were loaded onto buses at the Ronstadt.

Sun Link said the streetcar “is temporarily unable to reach Downtown and Mercado stops. Service is still available for 4th Ave, University, 2nd St & Helen stations.”

City High School, which is located near the scene at 47 East Pennington Street, was locked down but it was lifted by 9:45 a.m.

ATF agents were in downtown Tucson early Monday, Oct. 4 following an incident at the Amtrak station. (KOLD News 13)

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.