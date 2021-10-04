LawCall
UAB psychologist offers tips about ‘pandemic anger’

By Alan Collins
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The COVID-19 pandemic is dragging on into its 18th month. For some it’s creating what’s being called ‘pandemic anger’.

Apparently, pandemic anger is real and it can cause some serious mental and even physical impact on people who let it go unchecked.

Many people hoped the COVID pandemic would be over by now but it’s not, and looks to continue for a while. A psychologist at UAB said she is seeing patients and even health care workers struggling with the ongoing health crisis. Many are frustrated.

This can lead to weight gain, weight loss, the loss of sleep and growing anger for some. Families will be gathering for the holidays and this could lead to conflicts over vaccines or face mask.

One bit of advice is to avoid conflict to add to your stress level. Another way is to talk about it.

“Try and talk to your family member and try to remain curious while not trying to shove your opinion on to them. Try to have some understanding and empathy why they might have a different opinion than you do. By remaining curious you might get them to open up and have a productive discourse.” Dr. Megan Hays, UAB Psychologist said.

Dr. Hays said frustrations are real and could lead to serious mental or even physical impacts. She suggested don’t want to bottle up anger or let it progress. Recognize you may have a problem and deal with it. Reach out to mental health officials, National Suicide Prevention (1-800-273-8255) or a Crisis Hotline.

