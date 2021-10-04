UAB game day parking concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is preparing for another home game this week at Protective Stadium. Even though the score wasn’t to most Blazer fans liking most called the first game a success, except for some parking issues.

Some on social media complained their vehicles were towed after parking under the interstate bridges near Protective Stadium. UAB and the BJCC both tried to get out as much information as possible about where you could safely park but not everyone got the information.

Birmingham Police say they towed two vehicles at 9th Avenue and 24th Street because they were parked in the middle of the road.

There was one traffic accident and no incidents inside the stadium.

Today, a top executive with the BJCC told WBRC FOX6 News they will be working to get out even more information before the next game this Saturday.

WBRC spoke with a number of fans Saturday who said they had no trouble finding a parking spot or getting to the game. There were paid parking lots available and even on the street parking south of the stadium.

Tad Snider, the Executive Director of the BJCC said they have been told there were spaces available in paid parking. This included parking decks at Boutwell auditorium and Jefferson County’s deck. The BJCC doesn’t tow vehicles, but if people tried to park in areas under the interstate bridges that would have been a problem.

“Not to say it didn’t occur, but we didn’t notice it. That area under the bridge is an active construction zone while that project is underway. It could have been a car that got into the area that was a part of the construction zone. We didn’t notice that but we will pay attention to it,” Snider said.

Snider also said they will be looking to expand parking areas south of the stadium so they don’t intrude on neighborhoods. City Walk under the bridges is still under construction but next year that area should help improve the fan experience. Parking still be limited in this area.

If you want more information about parking, click here for locations to park.

Tuesday, Birmingham PD will be meeting with stakeholders about the operation and traffic plans to see where they can improve.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.