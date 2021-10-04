Two bodies found after a house fire in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities say that two bodies were found in a fire early Monday morning.

According to Florence Fire Chief Jeffrey Perkins, the bodies were discovered at a vacant house on South Wood Ave. in Florence. Crews found the bodies as they put out the fire at 4:08 a.m. The bodies were found in different areas of the house. Authorities say the house had no power or running water.

This is a developing story, when we have more information we will update this story.

