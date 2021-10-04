LawCall
Thompson High School holds centennial celebration

By Kenneth Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - From a small country church in Shelby County to one of the largest schools in the state, Thompson High School in Alabaster opened on October 3, 1921.

100 years later, there was a celebration outside the school to mark the milestone. Those attending included school leaders, current students and alumni.

“I finished Thompson in 1948,” said Eloise Bartlett.

Dr. Wayne Vickers, the superintendent of Alabaster City Schools, spoke at the centennial celebration.

“This school reflects the students we serve, and the size of it is pretty amazing,” said Dr. Vickers. “We always want to pay respect to the past because that is the foundation this community and school is built upon.”

Inside of the school, former students took a walk down memory lane with memorabilia from Thompson’s past 100 years on display.

“Oh, we just had a group we ran around and once in a while we might skip school a little bit,” explained Bartlett.

Thompson had grown from a small school to one of the largest in the state.

“There were only 39 of us, so it wasn’t near this big,” Bartlett continued. “It was an old wooden building.”

“We had about less than 300 students in the whole 12 grades,” said Ron Johnson, who graduated from Thompson in 1957.

There are now more than 2,000 students just in the high school.

“We built the school with immediate capacity of around 2,600 students,” explained Dr. Vickers. “Right now, we’re at about 2,100, so we have plenty of room to grow without having to do anything to this facility.”

Sunday’s celebration kicked off a week of events. A homecoming parade that will travel around the school’s campus is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. The main event will be the homecoming football game Friday night, when the Warriors play Gadsden City.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

