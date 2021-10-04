New information released on Sgt. Risner’s suspected shooter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has released info on Brian Lansing Martin, the man suspected to have shot and killed Sgt. Nick Risner in a shootout on Friday.

According to the bureau, Martin was released six years and ten months early due to good behavior. He was sentenced to ten years in prison after he pled guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of his father.

Martin was not paroled by the bureau and was never supervised as a parolee, according to officials. Martin was denied parole by the board on June 16, 2015, and was not assigned a reset date.

The bureau expressed sympathy for the passing of the Sheffield Police officer.

Bureau Director Cam Ward said, “I am keeping the friends and family of Sgt. Risner in my prayers, as well as the community of this heroic officer who died in the line of duty.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.