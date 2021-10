BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two students at Mortimer Jordan High School got a heartwarming surprise at school Friday.

Nick and Mikey Prince play football at Mortimer Jordan and Friday afternoon their dad, Sgt. James Anthony Prince, walked into the gym after serving in Syria for the last 11 months. Their reactions to seeing their dad are priceless!

Two students at Mortimer Jordan High School got a heartwarming surprise at school Friday. (wbrc)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.