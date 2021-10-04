LawCall
Mankato photographer offers free end-of-life pet sessions

Woman poses with her dog
Woman poses with her dog(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato woman is capturing special memories for pet owners facing a heartbreaking goodbye.

“I’m offering free pet sessions for families that are close to losing their animals,” said Heidi Ramsay, owner of Heidi Sue Photography.

After a friend requested a photoshoot with her elderly pet, Ramsay wanted to give back to others going through similar situations.

“I just want everyone to have that opportunity, and I don’t want money to get in the way of it for anyone,” she said.

Last month, Ramsay posted a Facebook status offering the sessions free of charge to anyone within 30 minutes of the Mankato area.

“I had a bunch of likes on it [and] a lot of people just expressing their thankfulness in the comments. It started to get shared more and more and more, and it kind of just took off from there. It brings me a lot of happiness knowing that I can provide something like this for families,” she explained.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

