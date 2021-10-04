Large amounts of fentanyl seized following JeffCo traffic stop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office succeeded in seizing a significant amount of deadly narcotics following a traffic stop late last week.

According to JeffCo, on Friday October 1 deputies pulled over 36-year-old Vincent Eugene Handy in Pratt City. During the traffic stop deputies confiscated a large amount of fentanyl and a handgun. This led deputies to obtain a search warrant to search Handy’s home in Pleasant Grove.

During the search, detectives were able to retrieve over 207 grams of fentanyl, 27 grams of heroin, a large quantity of illegal pills, an AK-47 and a handgun.

Handy was arrested for 3 counts of drug trafficking, unlawful possession of controlled substances, carrying a pistol without a license and numerous other misdemeanor charges.

He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer.

