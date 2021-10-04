It’s time! Registration for WBRC Fox6 Gifts for kids begins Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the holiday season approaches, the Salvation Army has opened up registration for families to participate in WBRC Fox6 Gifts for Kids Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Registration

The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham will host in-house registration for families who have already received referrals starting next Monday, October 4, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at The Center of Hope, 2015 26th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35234.

Monday is the only day for in-person registration, however anyone who is unable to make it can call 205-328-2420 and hit option 5 for the Christmas hotline to register.

If you would like to sponsor a child please visit salvationarmyalm.org/birmingham/angel-tree/ for more information.

