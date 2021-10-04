LawCall
Advertisement

Irondale PD: Truck driver shot during potential road rage incident on I-459(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Irondale Police Department is investigating after they say a truck driver was shot on Interstate 459 northbound Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Michael Mangina says Irondale PD was called to the Grants Mill Road exit on I-459 around 3:27 p.m. Monday.

Mangina says when they arrived, they found the driver of an 18-wheeler suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the incident happened sometime between 3:20 and 3:30 p.m. on I-459 northbound between the Liberty Parkway exit and the Grants Mill Road exit.

The driver, a California man in his 30s, was taken by Irondale FD to an area hospital for treatment. Police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

There are currently no details about the shooter or specifically what happened, but police say that this was potentially an incident of road rage.

If you were driving down I-459N at that time and you saw something that could help authorities determine what happened, you’re asked to call the Irondale Police at 205-956-5990 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

