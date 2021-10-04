First Alert for dense morning fog; Flash Flood Watch through Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We had a very soggy Sunday across Central Alabama with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Some spots easily recorded a few inches of rain. We are starting off the morning with some dense fog in parts of northwest Alabama. A dense fog advisory has been issued for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Lamar, Fayette, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, and Walker counties until 9 AM for visibility of a quarter of a mile or less. Please allow some extra time to get to your destination and use your low beams if you encounter patchy fog. Fog is possible in other spots of Central Alabama, but the fog is more widespread to the northwest. Temperatures remain warm with most of us in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures are in the lower 70s south of I-20/59. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with spotty showers. Bulk of the rain is moving to the east. Main threat this morning is reduced visibility and slick roadways. Areas in west Alabama are mostly dry. We have an approaching cold front that will help to enhance our rain chances over the next couple of days. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain chance today is up to 60%. We will likely see off and on showers at any point during the day. Best chance for rain today will likely occur in east Alabama. Areas east of I-65 and south of I-20/59 will have the greatest chance for rain today. Severe weather is not expected today, but I can’t rule out a few storms capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and maybe some gusty winds up to 30 mph. Good idea to grab the umbrella for today and to hold on to it for the rest of the week.

Flash Flood Watch: A flash flood watch has been issued for most of Central Alabama starting today and continuing through Tuesday night. It does not include our far western counties such as Marion, Lamar, Pickens, and Sumter counties. It would not surprise me if the watch is extended into Wednesday. Rainfall totals could add up around 2-4 inches with some spots seeing higher totals. I think the heaviest rain will likely occur east of I-65 and south of I-20/59. October is normally one of our driest months of the year. On average, Birmingham records 3.34″ of rain in the month of October. We could easily see that much rain in just a few days! Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown.

YellaWood Race Today: I am not a hundred percent sold on the idea that Talladega will be able to hold the YellaWood rescheduled race today at 12 PM. We will likely see more rounds of showers and storms during the afternoon hours. We will cross our fingers and hope they can pull it off. Plan for temperatures to hold steady in the mid to upper 70s during the race.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the likelihood of seeing rain tomorrow and Wednesday. Rain chances remain very high at 80%. We will likely see pockets of heavy rain that could result in flash flooding. Temperatures will remain well below average. We may only see highs in the low to mid 70s Tuesday. High temperatures could end up in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday. Rain chances will be possible at any point during the day. If we see rain that trains over the same spots, flood potential will increase. Please have multiple ways to receive important weather updates for the first half of the week. Never drive through flooded areas.

Drying Out Thursday: I think we will begin to transition to a drier weather pattern as we finish out the week. Bulk of the heavy rain will likely move out of our area Thursday evening. We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for scattered showers in east Alabama Thursday. By Friday, most of us will stay dry with only a stray shower possible in northeast Alabama. Temperatures will likely warm closer to average with highs in the lower 80s. Cloud cover will likely decrease as well. Hopefully we will see some sunshine Friday afternoon.

Weekend Forecast: The good news about this upcoming weekend is that it is looking dry! Temperatures will end up above average with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. We should see a mostly sunny sky on both days. Weather is looking great for all outdoor events this weekend. Humidity levels won’t be as muggy with dew points in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tropical Update: The tropics are mostly quiet as we start the first full week of October. Hurricane Sam is slowly weakening and moving northwards into the north Atlantic early this week. It will not impact the East Coast. Tropical Depression Victor in the Central Atlantic is forecast to dissipate later today. We are watching a disturbance near the Bahamas that has a low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days as it moves closer to the Southeast Coast. It will not have any impact on our forecast this week. The remainder of the tropics are quiet. Areas to watch over the next couple of months will be the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, and the East Coast. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

