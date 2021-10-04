City of Birmingham to host community health fair this month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is expanding it’s COVID-19 vaccination program to try and reach more members of the community.

City leaders are launching a community health fair and it is for more than just COVID-19.

Birmingham City Council President, William Parker, said the health fair is about overall wellness in the city. He said you can come and get a free COVID-19 test, any of the three COVID-19 vaccines and learn more about the flu and flu shots.

Parker said the city is partnering with the Alabama Nursing Association and Hispanic Nursing Association, so you can walk right up to medical professionals and ask health related questions.

Parker said they are also partnering with nine different local sororities and fraternities. He said they are trying to encourage vaccinations in the younger generations.

“It’s going to take all of those efforts like offering ticket incentives, those are the types of things we are going to have to continue to do to make sure we vaccinate every citizen and every resident,” Parker said. “Not only in the city of Birmingham, but throughout the state of Alabama.”

The free event is scheduled for Saturday, October 16th. It will be from 9 a.m. until two in the afternoon at Kelly Ingram Park.

