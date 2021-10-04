LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Police: Man found in house fire stabbed to death

Fatal fire in 4500 block of 11th Avenue North Birmingham
Fatal fire in 4500 block of 11th Avenue North Birmingham(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a man who was found dead in a house fire in September was stabbed to death.

On September 16th, crews investigated a house fire in the 4500 block of 11th Avenue North. Authorities found 33-year-old Christopher Diltz after putting out the flames. Diltz died on the scene. An autopsy later revealed Diltz suffered several stab wounds before the fire.

So far, there is no word on any suspects in this case. If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral procession
Gas station shooting
Man shot, killed in Chevron gas station shooting
2 officers shot in Muscle Shoals
Sheffield officer dies from injuries after Friday shooting
Victim in carjacking death identified

Latest News

Flu cases among children expected to rise
Health officials say more kids could get the flu this year
Flu cases among children expected to rise
Flu cases among children expected to rise
Birmingham Police find missing man
UPDATE: Birmingham Police find missing man
Fans excited for Protective Stadium
Fans think new Protective Stadium will bring life to the city