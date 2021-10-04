LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama begins next steps in $1.3 billion prison plan

By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama prison reform bill is in effect. Lawmakers passed the plan to address the state’s prison crisis Friday after a week of debate, and Gov. Kay Ivey quickly signed it. That’s only the first step in overhauling the prison system though.

Phase one, the construction of two 4,000 bed facilities that will be built in Escambia and Elmore counties, could begin fairly soon. With money already available and contractors lined up, lawmakers say work is able to begin quickly.

“I believe we’re gonna see dirt flying in January,” said Sen, Greg Albritton, R- Baldwin County. “$1.2 billion I think is the total, and the $785 [million] will be bonded. And then $154 [million] will be used in monies that we have in the general fund. And, of course, we’ve already spoken about the $400 million [American Rescue Plan] money.”

Once phase one is at least 60% complete, phase two can begin. That will bring renovations to Tutwiler Women’s Prison and Limestone and Donaldson prisons. Other facilities including Ventress and Easterling in Barbour County or the Bullock County prison could be renovated, but those will be selected at a later time.

“So there’s going to be elements of this that are not going to go into effect because it’s going to take, what I’m told, three to three-and-a-half years for these new facilities to be constructed,” Sen Pro Tem Greg Reed, R-Jasper, said.

In the meantime, plans for conditions inside the current facilities are being addressed. Last Friday Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said they will begin discussions this week to see what can be done while the state waits for the new prisons to be built.

Some House Democrats and advocacy groups are criticizing this plan saying it does not address the issues soon enough.

In a statement, ACLU Alabama Executive Director Jataune Bosby said “It is now on every Alabamian to speak up, show up, and make sure your representatives are held accountable, especially when they come up for election in 2022. The future of our state depends on it.”

It will take at least three years to complete phase one of the state’s construction plan.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral procession
Irondale PD: Truck driver shot during potential road rage incident on I-459
Irondale PD: Truck driver shot during potential road rage incident on I-459
Ethan Govan, a 6-year-old boy from North Carolina, died from COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Health...
Mother wants 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
36-year-old Vincent Eugene Handy
Large amounts of fentanyl seized following JeffCo traffic stop

Latest News

Sam Graphos, owner of Super Sam’s Samwiches, dies
Source: WBRC video
CDC to release updated COVID-19 guidance for holiday season
Bridging Birmingham special to air on WBRC FOX6 News
Gabby Petito STILL
Timeline: Brian Laundrie’s attorney says parents have not seen him since Sept. 13, not Sept. 14
Auburn woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Montgomery County DA urges bond increase for church arson suspect