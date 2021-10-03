YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway postponed

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - After on and off rain showers Sunday afternoon, Talladega Superspeedway postponed the Yellowood 500 to Monday at noon.

Fans are disappointed they did not see any racing Sunday afternoon, but most say just being in the infield is exactly what they needed.

“To be out and to see all these people from all different backgrounds getting together, it’s awesome right now, we’ve had a blast,” said NASCAR fan Richard White from Montgomery.

It’s been two years since the Talladega Garage Experience fully opened to fans due to COVID-19 and fans believe it was the perfect place to kill time during Sunday’s two-hour rain delay.

“It’s really cool seeing the cars because I just imagine what it would be like to be in one,” said NASCAR fan Lester Martin.

“I’m surprised you can literally get right up to the car here, way closer than I can imagine because I’ve done VIP things for football games and they won’t even let you on the field but here you’re literally walking on the actual race track so that’s pretty cool,” said another race fan Austin Babe from Atlanta.

Crews spent most of the afternoon drying the track, but due to the on and off rain, NASCAR postponed the race before it even began. Regardless of what happened, for some fans, Sunday’s experience was a dream even if it was just for a couple of hours.

“I just think it was a great experience for my first time and my birthday weekend so definitely a lot of fun,” said Walker White.

