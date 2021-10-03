LawCall
Woman killed while trying to help dog identified

(WCAX)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An act of kindness turned into a deadly situation for 31-year-old Christina Nicole Green on Saturday night.

Albertville Police confirmed that Green was the woman who was struck by a truck and killed while trying to help a stray dog stuck in the middle of the highway.

According to authorities, Green had spotted a stray dog near U.S. 431. She was a passenger in a vehicle that had pulled over to try and help the dog. Green had left the vehicle, crossed the northbound lanes, crossed the median and was hit by a truck traveling the southbound lane. The incident happened at 8:28 p.m., according to police.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck was not injured. Police say the truck driver is cooperating with police as the investigation into the incident continues.

