LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UAB falls to Liberty in first game at Protective Stadium

By Christina Chambers
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite a 36-12 loss to Liberty, UAB ‘emotional’ to now call Protective Stadium home.

It’s not the outcome UAB had hoped for inside it’s new home, but the Blazers said this loss doesn’t impact their big picture. Saturday night was all about the future of their program.

“Before the game, the emotions were high walking through Blazer Walk and seeing so many guys I played with over the years, you know guys that paved the way and then the amazing fans of Birmingham, we’re so thankful for them. We want to apologize we didn’t get it done tonight, but we just want to let them know that we really appreciate them,” said UAB offensive lineman Colby Ragland.

“The atmosphere, the stadium, the people, it was everything we dreamed of it really is. It was a great first half and the build up was everything it was supposed to be. We went in at halftime to come back and win the game, but we’re disappointed we didn’t get it done for our fans. I always feel responsible when that happens, but I am very appreciative for today. I had tears in my eyes when we showed up today,” said UAB coach Bill Clark.

Now that the long-awaited home opener is out of the way, the Blazers’ real season now begins. UAB, who falls to 3-2 on the season, will wrap up the remainder of the season with seven straight conference games. Their goal? Repeat as conference champs and they hope to do it in a place they now can call their own.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrior PD Officer Lee Glenn
Warrior police officer shot identified, in stable condition
2 officers shot in Muscle Shoals
Sheffield officer dies from injuries after Friday shooting
Gas station shooting
Man shot, killed in Chevron gas station shooting
A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official...
Child shot at elementary school in Mississippi
Seeing spike in fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and meth.
Feds announce arrests in Ala., other states in fentanyl investigation

Latest News

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws against LSU in the first half during an NCAA football...
Auburn comes out with win against LSU
UAB falls to Liberty in home opener
UAB falls to Liberty in home opener
First UAB game at Protective Stadium
Thousands of UAB football fans experience first game at Protective Stadium
Fans excited for Protective Stadium
Fans think new Protective Stadium will bring life to the city