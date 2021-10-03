UAB falls to Liberty in first game at Protective Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite a 36-12 loss to Liberty, UAB ‘emotional’ to now call Protective Stadium home.

It’s not the outcome UAB had hoped for inside it’s new home, but the Blazers said this loss doesn’t impact their big picture. Saturday night was all about the future of their program.

“Before the game, the emotions were high walking through Blazer Walk and seeing so many guys I played with over the years, you know guys that paved the way and then the amazing fans of Birmingham, we’re so thankful for them. We want to apologize we didn’t get it done tonight, but we just want to let them know that we really appreciate them,” said UAB offensive lineman Colby Ragland.

“The atmosphere, the stadium, the people, it was everything we dreamed of it really is. It was a great first half and the build up was everything it was supposed to be. We went in at halftime to come back and win the game, but we’re disappointed we didn’t get it done for our fans. I always feel responsible when that happens, but I am very appreciative for today. I had tears in my eyes when we showed up today,” said UAB coach Bill Clark.

Now that the long-awaited home opener is out of the way, the Blazers’ real season now begins. UAB, who falls to 3-2 on the season, will wrap up the remainder of the season with seven straight conference games. Their goal? Repeat as conference champs and they hope to do it in a place they now can call their own.

