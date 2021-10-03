FIRST ALERT: A wet weather pattern through mid-week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Warm, moist air continues to be transported north as the area of high pressure responsible for our dry weather continues moving east. An approaching area of low pressure combined with a front will help produce showers and isolated thunderstorms during the day and if you’re heading out the door for the Sunday morning BHM 262 Race, be sure to pack some rain gear and prepare for increasing rain chances through the morning. As for the race at Talladega, rain is also likely through the afternoon.

The front will likely stall over the area and with a high moisture content in the atmosphere this will help produce periods of rain and thunderstorms through at least Wednesday. The rain may be heavy at times with the greatest rainfall totals through mid-week likely coming along the Alabama-Georgia state line. Rain chances will begin to diminish Thursday and Friday as the front finally slides to the east but rain chances will likely linger longer in East Alabama.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, Hurricane Same is now a Category 3 Hurricane but is continuing to move away from the East Coast and across the North Atlantic while Victor continues to weaken and is now a Tropical Depression. However, an area of low pressure located about 100 miles east of the southeastern Bahamas is producing a large area of cloudiness and shower activity along and to the east of the trough axis. Upper-level winds are expected to be marginally conducive for slow development of this system while it moves west-northwestward at around 10 mph through Monday, followed by a slow northwestward motion through the end of the week. This system does show some signs for future development as it moves toward the East Coast.

