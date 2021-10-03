LawCall
Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently searching for a missing man.

Authorities say 28-year-old Brandon Dewayne Ball was last seen Sunday morning in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue West. Police say Ball is autistic.

Authorities say Ball was last seen wearing red and black shorts, possibly a black shirt, black slides and twists in his hair. Police say Ball frequently shops along 3rd Avenue West.

If you have any information on where he might be, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

