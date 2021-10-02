Warrior Police officers leaning on each other after detective shot in the line of duty

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Warrior Police Department is still reeling after a detective was shot multiple times in the line of duty Thursday night.

Thankfully, that officer is recovering in the hospital, but how is the department dealing with this shooting?

This has certainly not been an easy time for the Warrior Police Department, but the chief said they are leaning on each other and neighboring police departments to get through this time while the officer is recovering.

Chief Scott Praytor said officers and dispatchers received peer support at the scene last night.

He said it’s helpful for them to be able to talk out their feelings.

He said police officers are human beings, and it’s important that they be supported in difficult times.

“Every officer knows that he could face this at any time. As soon as he walks out every day. It could be when you’re having lunch, it could be anything, and still they get dressed and come out and do it. A lot of people see it as you always have to be perfect, you’re a robot in some instances and that’s not the case,” Chief Praytor said.

Unfortunately, Thursday night’s officer involved shooting is not new for Chief Praytor.

Before joining the Warrior Police force in June of this year, he served the Birmingham Police Department for 30 years retiring as the Deputy Chief of Investigations.

“It never gets easier because you don’t want to face it, and it’s heartbreaking, and scary, and of course your officer is on your mind at that point now you’re working for him to make sure that everything is taken care of, not just physically with him, but we have to make sure the investigation has integrity,” Chief Praytor explained.

But even as the department copes with last night’s shooting, Chief Praytor wants the community to know they’re still prepared to handle their emergencies.

“We’ve still got officers on the street working and our partners are working with us as they always do, and we’re going to keep providing the services that we provide,” Chief Praytor said.

Detective Lee Glenn continues to recover in the hospital Friday night.

Chief Praytor said he spoke with him on the phone Friday morning and said Glenn was more concerned with how his coworkers were doing than he was about his own health.

