Victim in carjacking death identified

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Muscle Shoals Police Department has identified the victim of the carjacking death that led to the shootout that killed a Sheffield Police officer.

Officers identified 58-year-old William Clare Mealback Jr. of Cypress Inn, Tennessee, as the man who was killed on Friday.

Eyewitnesses say the suspect, Brian Lansing Martin, and Mealback began to struggle inside the vehicle. At some point during the struggle, Mealback was shot and thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Authorities arrived on the scene after reports that a pedestrian was involved in a hit and run in the eastbound lane of Avalon Ave. After further investigation, officers discovered Mealback was shot twice, once in the head and once in the chest.

According to family members, Martin and Mealback were close friends for almost five years. Mealback had even referred to Martin as a distant relative and were roommates for the past year. Authorities learned from family members that Mealback had a medical condition that caused him to have seizures which prevented him from driving. Martin would normally drive him around using Mealback’s vehicle.

Muscle Shoals Police and ALEA are continuing to investigate the homicide.

