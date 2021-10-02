LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Victim in carjacking death identified

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Muscle Shoals Police Department has identified the victim of the carjacking death that led to the shootout that killed a Sheffield Police officer.

Officers identified 58-year-old William Clare Mealback Jr. of Cypress Inn, Tennessee, as the man who was killed on Friday.

Eyewitnesses say the suspect, Brian Lansing Martin, and Mealback began to struggle inside the vehicle. At some point during the struggle, Mealback was shot and thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Authorities arrived on the scene after reports that a pedestrian was involved in a hit and run in the eastbound lane of Avalon Ave. After further investigation, officers discovered Mealback was shot twice, once in the head and once in the chest.

According to family members, Martin and Mealback were close friends for almost five years. Mealback had even referred to Martin as a distant relative and were roommates for the past year. Authorities learned from family members that Mealback had a medical condition that caused him to have seizures which prevented him from driving. Martin would normally drive him around using Mealback’s vehicle.

Muscle Shoals Police and ALEA are continuing to investigate the homicide.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrior PD Officer Lee Glenn
Warrior police officer shot identified, in stable condition
2 officers shot in Muscle Shoals
Sheffield officer dies from injuries after Friday shooting
A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official...
Child shot at elementary school in Mississippi
Gas station shooting
Man shot, killed in Chevron gas station shooting
Seeing spike in fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and meth.
Feds announce arrests in Ala., other states in fentanyl investigation

Latest News

10/2/21 MFB Alabama va OleMiss Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) Photo by...
Alabama rolls over Ole Miss, move to 5-0 on the season
Gas station shooting
Man shot, killed in Chevron gas station shooting
Warrior Chief Praytor: "We'll look for ways to improve'
Warrior Chief Praytor: 'We'll look for ways to improve'
Birmingham-based business launches for alcohol delivery
Birmingham-based business launches for alcohol delivery