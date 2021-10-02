LawCall
Man shot, killed in Chevron gas station shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a homicide investigation.

According to Birmingham Police, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the Chevron Gas Station located at 1800 31st Street Southwest, on report of a robbery alarm.

While en route, officers were notified there was a person shot at the location.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man lying unresponsive in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim will be identified upon notification to the next of kin.

Details are limited in this investigation, but police are asking people who were at the gas station or driving by when this happened to call BPD directly at 205-254-1764 or call crime stoppers to remain anonymous 205-254-7777.

This is Birmingham’s 78th murder investigation of 2021.

