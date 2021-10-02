‘Free UAB’ era grad proud of Protective Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been six years since students at UAB faced the cancelation of football altogether. Fast-forward to Friday where their fight to save the sport they love culminates in a brand new football stadium that opens its gates Saturday.

Courtney Campbell was a senior that year and now she looks back at her activism with pride.

Campbell was front and center at every protest lobbying to save UAB football.

“I ended up doing multiple interviews, multiple things and I was helping plan things and I was like whoa, how did I get here?” she said.

She even wound up in front of our cameras, fighting to spread the Free UAB message.

“I feel like my heart was broken and smashed by the person who was supposed to be my UAB president,” Campbell said in 2015.

The Free UAB students took the fight above just the university, and eventually, they won.

“A lot of the work that we put in paid off because we were going to city council meetings to get them to support our cause,” said Campbell.

Now that Protective Stadium is real and not just a dream, she’s fully committed to be front and center again... this time, cheering.

“I got season tickets, because it turns out I moved back and I work here now!”

With the first kick downfield, it will feel again, like UAB football is finally free.

She also credits Coach Clark and the boosters for their support in making this a reality.

