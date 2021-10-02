FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds and rain chances through the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An area of high pressure over the region will slowly weaken as it moves east for the beginning of the weekend which will allow surface moisture to begin increasing today and with this increase in moisture there may come a few scattered showers or even a thunderstorm this afternoon, although most areas will remain dry. The best chances for rain will be in West Alabama with highs topping 85-degrees, a few degrees above average for the beginning of October.

This will be the beginning of a wetter weather pattern as several disturbances rotate across the area with a chance for showers each day for the next several days and high temperatures generally a few degrees below normal. The first weather disturbance will move across The Mississippi river Valley tomorrow morning while much of the remainder of the region will remain dry thanks to the lingering high pressure to the east.

A cold front associated with the disturbance will stretch from Arkansas and Louisiana toward the Ohio Valley while southerly winds continue to bring moisture across our area. The front system will move closer to our area tomorrow afternoon helping produce increasing rain chances with a chance for a few thunderstorms. This system will linger over our area through Monday but the low will begin to dissipate as the main weather disturbance advances to the north.

This will be followed by another area of low pressure which will move south toward the Mississippi River Valley Monday afternoon and coupled with the remnants of the cold front and more moisture will allow rain chances to linger across The Southeast through at least mid-week with cloudy skies along with the rain chances continuing through Thursday with sunny skies expected to return by Friday.

