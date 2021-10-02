LawCall
Alabama’s first alcohol delivery service ‘Dippi’ ready to break new ground

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The alcohol delivery bill goes into effect Friday and while you may not be able to order it to your house yet, one local company is ready as soon as it’s allowed.

We spoke to the leaders at Dippi, Alabama’s first alcohol delivery service.

It’s like Netflix for drinking, and the subscription service will allow you to pick your drinks and have them delivered.

The alcohol delivery bill will let customers order a certain amount of liquor, wine and beer and Dippi wants to be the delivery service that brings it to them.

Friday marks the first day companies like Dippi can apply with the ABC Board to get approved to be a vendor, which Dippi is ready to do immediately.

Dippi plans to launch as soon as possible and serve customers via the Dippi app, which will be available when ABC grants them approval.

Dippi co-founder Cordero Carr says they already have goals to expand after launch.

“We are so excited, this has been months in the making and we have been looking forward to providing delivery for everyone in Birmingham and eventually across the state of Alabama as well,” said Carr.

Delivery subscriptions start at $14.99 a month.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

