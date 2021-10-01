LawCall
The World Games offering commemorative, customized bricks for sale

The World Games is offering individuals, families and businesses an opportunity to become a permanent part of Birmingham’s history by purchasing a commemorative, customized brick that will be installed across from Protective Stadium.(World Games)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You and your family can be a part of Birmingham history for years to come.

The World Games is offering individuals, families and businesses an opportunity to buy a commemorative, customized brick that will be installed across from Protective Stadium.

The bricks will be ceremoniously placed at the The World Games Plaza, located across from the stadium and next to many popular restaurants and attractions in Birmingham’s Uptown District.

“The World Games 2022 commemorative brick program provides another powerful way for individuals and businesses to show their civic pride and leave a permanent mark in our city’s rich sports history,” World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers said. “With thousands of athletes and fans from more than 100 countries coming to visit Birmingham next summer, the World Games 2022 Plaza allows us to welcome our visitors, show them our signature Southern hospitality and showcase the amazing Birmingham of the 21st century.”

Bricks can be purchased online and cost $250 for the 4-by-8-inch brick and $500 for the 8-by-8-inch model. Each brick can be customized with three lines of text or a company logo.

The bricks will be installed at the World Games Plaza in April 2022, and the last day to order a brick is Dec. 31, 2021.

Protective Stadium will be home to The World Games Opening Ceremony presented by Alabama Power on July 7, 2022, as well as the Closing Ceremony presented by Coca-Cola Bottling United, Inc. on July 17. Tickets can be purchased online for all events.

