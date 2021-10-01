Warrior police officer shot

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a Warrior Police officer has been shot.

Warrior Police Chief Scott Praytor confirms to WBRC that a police officer was shot Thursday night. This happened on McCart Drive and 3rd Street. So far no word on what led to the shooting or the extent of the officer’s injuries.

