United on the Plaza returns to downtown Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An annual fundraiser in the city of Tuscaloosa continued with an effort to raise thousands of dollars for the United Way of West Alabama.

The lunchtime benefit for United on the Plaza started at 11 a.m. on Friday. Several food trucks parked on the street next to Government for the event. People buying food could also make donations while waiting in line. A portion of the food sales also went towards the effort.

The city of Tuscaloosa has promoted the event for several years. “I tell people its not all the time for the less fortunate. You could be the victim of a house fire today. And if you’re giving now or you don’t give, you can still call 2-1-1to tell them your circumstances and they will still give you the help and support you need whether that’s housing, food or clothing vouchers. So it’s a good thing to contribute to,” according to Jessica Jenkins, Director of Benefits and Wellness for the city of Tuscaloosa’s Human Resources Department.

The city of Tuscaloosa also blocked 6th street so people wouldn’t have to worry about oncoming traffic for the event. People with the city involved in the event hope to raise more than $20,000.

