Trucking company working to hire more drivers amid nationwide shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The nationwide truck driver shortage is starting to impact shoppers, with distribution issues in gas, groceries, and overall goods.

Birmingham based trucking company J&M Tank Line’s Vice President, Andrew Petrofsky, said the shortage in drivers is a big issue for Birmingham. He said they have around 100 drivers for the Birmingham area.

Petrofsky said the company has significantly increased driver pay and benefits and still can’t fill over 30 positions.

He said the average age for drivers is around 55, but many are retiring or not willing to work during the pandemic. He said driving classes were also shut down for more than nine months because of Covid, so the industry didn’t get any new applicants.

Petrofsky said driving positions aren’t the only jobs open, there is also a short supply of diesel mechanics. He said that position is vital to the industry because they help repair and maintain the trucks.

“We are doing a huge push as far as educating the new generation of drivers, new generation of mechanics, trying to get younger people going into schools, trade schools, trying to really educate them on the benefits of the trucking industry,” she said.

Petrofsky said the industry likely won’t be able to bounce back in time for the holidays, so he said it’s time to hit check out on your online carts and start ordering gifts now. He expects shoppers to wait even longer for their packages this holiday season than last year.

