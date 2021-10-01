LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Ribbon cut on new University of Alabama engineering program

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - School leaders consider the millions of dollars pumped into the new engineering and manufacturing program is money well spent at the University of Alabama.

The payoff comes soon after students are able to graduate with degrees in that field.

Robotics are a big part of the university’s IMaDE program. A million dollar investment helped start the program that began this Fall. The five robots donated by industry partners like Mercedes for the program are valued at more than $4 million.

IMaDE stands for Initiative for Manufacturing Development and Education. It was created to address future industrial problems through education and research and advanced manufacturing technologies.

“I think UA took on a bold move to basically put their name on the map and try and create a program that will sustain the ability of providing students and graduates that will actually be hired in these great companies and keep them close to home,” according to Nader Jalili, Department Head and Mechanical Engineering Director, Alabama IMaDE.

Students will be able to earn a degree in the program by Fall 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Marnix E. Heersink and wife, Mary Heersink
UAB School of Medicine to be renamed after record $95M gift
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking
Brandon Chase Bass, 28.
UPDATE: Columbiana man arrested for murder
Natural immunity
Studies show natural immunity not the same as vaccination

Latest News

This photo shows one of the lava fountains in Halemaumau Crater
Thousands flock to Kilauea as lava returns to summit, creating fiery show
Binge drinking up during the pandemic
Trucking company working to hire more drivers amid nationwide shortage
Because of nationwide shortages, experts say start shopping for the holidays now