Protective Stadium security plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With tens of thousands of fans expected to attend Protective Stadium’s home opener Saturday night against Liberty, keeping everyone safe is top of mind.

As with past seasons, UAB will enforce a clear-bag policy for all events at Protective Stadium. Those bags must be plastic and can be no bigger than a small clutch, but there are several other safety measures in place.

BJCC Executive Director, Tad Snider, wants fans to rest assured they’ll be safe in and around Protective Stadium. A security plan goes into effect long before the gates even open. “There’s screenings, review of the facility, bring all of the appropriate agencies through, entire stadium grounds as prepared for entry,” Snider said.

Fans will enter the stadium through metal detectors and bags will be screened. Items like strollers, umbrellas, backpacks, outside food and weapons are prohibited. Guests can carry items in a small clear plastic bag. Wallets and purses are okay but must be five by seven or smaller.

“Similar to what everyone’s kind of used to now that’s entering a football game,” Snider said.

Snider anticipates the 45,000-capacity stadium will be full for Saturday’s home opener against Liberty. Staff are prepared for any circumstance, and Birmingham Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department will also be on hand.

“Watch for any kind of thing that may occur in the stands that just requires some intervention just to make sure that that fan experience is what we want it to be,” Snider explained.

He said guests should also feel secure walking to and from their cars.

“You’ll see a large presence partnered with again Birmingham Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department just to kind of overall pay attention to those pedestrian corridors and how people are coming and going,” Snider said.

COVID protocols are in place, and snider said guests will be encouraged to wear masks inside the facility.

