The “Pelham Princess” retired on Tuesday after nine years on the police force.

K-9 Zenna retires. (Source: Pelham Police Department)

Officers say Zenna did 1,128 searches in her career that resulted in 409 arrests, and she helped take untold amounts of drugs off the streets.

