LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Missing Child Alert issued for Enterprise girl

Jackie Bolden was last seen around 3:40 PM today.
Jackie Bolden was last seen around 3:40 PM today.(Source: ALEA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old missing girl.

She is 12 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing about 80 pounds, and is 4 feet tall.

EPD Captain Billy Haglund says Jackie got off the school bus at the intersection of E. Silver Oak/Regal Street and was last seen walking towards her home. She was wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

EPD is asking that residents of this neighborhood check their security cameras and doorbell cameras.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jackie Bolden, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dr. Marnix E. Heersink and wife, Mary Heersink
UAB School of Medicine to be renamed after record $95M gift
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking
Brandon Chase Bass, 28.
UPDATE: Columbiana man arrested for murder
Natural immunity
Studies show natural immunity not the same as vaccination

Latest News

This photo shows one of the lava fountains in Halemaumau Crater
Thousands flock to Kilauea as lava returns to summit, creating fiery show
Protective Stadium security
Protective Stadium security
Authorities investigating potential oil spill in Pelham
Authorities investigating possible oil spill in Pelham
UA extends campus face coverings requirement through Oct. 29