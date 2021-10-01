Heart Gallery Alabama: Rhianna

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rhianna, born August 2007, is a very loving and cheerful child. She loves to play with baby dolls and Barbies.

Rhianna loves fashion and makeup. She loves listening to music, doing arts and crafts, shopping, and going out to eat.

She is really good at coloring, writing, playing basketball, and expressing how she feels.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.