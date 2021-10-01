First Alert for Patchy Fog Friday Morning; Staying mostly dry today and Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting out the month of October with some foggy conditions across Central Alabama. A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama until 9 AM this morning. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Just allow some extra time to get to your destination and make sure you use your low beams. Temperatures this morning are a little cooler with most of us in the mid to upper 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds around. I do think we will see some sunshine this morning and into the afternoon hours. We will likely end up mostly dry today with a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out in northwest Alabama today. Temperatures will end up well above average today. Temperatures at noon will likely climb into the low to mid 80s. Plan for high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. If you have any plans this evening for dinner or to watch some high school football, plan for dry conditions. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 70s at 7 PM. By 10 PM, most spots will cool into the lower 70s. It will feel a little muggy outside, but it won’t be uncomfortable.

Mostly Dry Saturday: The best weather day of the weekend is tomorrow. We will likely start Saturday off dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out before 8 AM. I think we will end up with a partly to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 80s. We should stay mostly dry tomorrow, but I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm in northwest Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances around 10-20%. I would not cancel any outdoor events. It will be very warm and a little muggy during the afternoon hours.

College Football Weather: The weather is looking decent for all college football games this weekend. Alabama has a big game hosting Ole Miss Saturday afternoon. Plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s at kickoff. It should remain mostly dry with temperatures cooling into the lower 80s by the end of the game. Good idea to apply sunscreen and grab a hat and sunglasses. UAB will finally play at home for the first time at Protective Stadium at 6 PM against Liberty. Weather should remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Kickoff temperatures should start in the low 80s and cool into the mid 70s by the end of the game. Auburn will travel to LSU to play a big game Saturday night. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures holding steady in the mid to upper 70s. It’ll feel muggy in Baton Rouge with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the threat for increasing rain chances as we start a new week. Rain chances have increased to 40-50% for Sunday afternoon as an approaching cold front moves into our area. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky Sunday with temperatures starting out in the upper 60s. Temperatures will end up a little cooler thanks to cloud cover and slightly higher rain chances Sunday afternoon. Highs will likely end up in the lower 80s. Main threat Sunday will be pockets of heavy rain and some lightning. Rain coverage goes up Monday to 70% with scattered showers and storms likely. High temperatures on Monday could stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Severe weather looks unlikely at this time.

Rainy Pattern Next Week: Models continue to show an unsettled weather pattern for Central Alabama for the first full week of October. Rain chances will likely stay scattered as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Best chance to see showers and storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours. With a wet pattern in place, temperatures will likely end up below average. Highs could stay in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. I think the wet weather pattern will likely move out of our area by the end of next week. Next weekend could end up dry based on the latest guidance. Rainfall totals over the next seven days could add up around 1-3 inches of rain with higher totals south and east of Birmingham.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor Hurricane Sam and Tropical Storm Victor in the Atlantic Ocean. Sam remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 150 mph. It has a well defined eye as it moves to the north-northwest at 16 mph. Sam will likely remain strong over the next couple of days as it passes well to the east of Bermuda. It will not bring any direct threats to the United States. It will produce a high surf and rip current threat along the U.S. East Coast. Tropical Storm Victor is located in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. It has strengthened overnight with winds up to 60 mph. It has a chance to briefly become a Category 1 hurricane over the next day or so, but the National Hurricane Center is forecasting it staying as a tropical storm. Victor will remain over the eastern Atlantic Ocean and will not impact the United States. The rest of the tropics remains quiet. Typically tropical systems develop closer to home as we head into October and November. Areas to watch include the U.S. East Coast, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean. No tropical threats are expected for the Gulf or East Coast over the next five to seven days. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

