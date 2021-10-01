LawCall
Fans have plenty of options at Protective Stadium concession stand

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Sep. 30, 2021
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fans will have quite a variety to choose from when they visit the concession stand at protective stadium this weekend…and there is something for everyone.

You’ll be able to find stadium staples like popcorn, pretzels, and French fries. But there are also some fancier foods like shrimp and grits, hand-breaded southern fried chicken sandwiches, pulled pork nachos, and the Birmingham take on a Philly cheesesteak sandwich that incorporates beef short ribs.

There are even some plant-based options like the crispy cauliflower buffalo bites.

But the stadium’s signature food item is the Sloss Dog.

It’s an all-beef hot dog on a martin roll, with mustard, sweet and sour relish, sauerkraut, and homemade beef chili, and bar-b-qued onions to finish it off.

“It’s a concoction to say the least, but we’ve released it at other media places and parties so far, and the reviews have been wonderful and the feedback, so yeah, we’re excited to premiere that. Just soliciting feedback from the locals and the natives around here. We’re working with a lot of local partners as well as trying to capture those local favorites, said Senior Corporate Executive Chef for Protective Stadium, Marc Spooner.

There’s also a signature drink called the Magic Dragon, and all the meats are smoked in-house.

Chef Spooner said they’ve tested the menu a million times, and he feels confident fans will enjoy every bite.

