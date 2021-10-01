LawCall
DJ D-Nice named Magic City Classic Parade Grand Marshal

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big announcement for the Magic City Classic Parade on October 30, 2021.

DJ D-Nice will be the Magic City Classic Parade Grand Marshal.

He announced it live on Instagram Friday:

The best bands, dance teams and entertainment around will come together for the parade in downtown Birmingham. The parade will be led by the McDonald’s float carrying celebrities and the Magic City Classic Ambassador.

This is a rain-or-shine event, and admission is free. The parade, which starts at 8:00 a.m., will be broadcast LIVE here on WBRC FOX6, and on WBRC Facebook as well as on Gray affiliates in Huntsville, Montgomery and Dothan!

Click here for parade guidelines.

The game is the 80th football clash between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University, two in-state SWAC rivals who come together every year to put on the No. 1 HBCU Classic in the country. The competition is just as fierce at halftime with the battle of the bands between A&M’s Marching Maroon & White and ASU’s Mighty Marching Hornets. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field.

