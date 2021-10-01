City of Tuscaloosa approves contract for River District Park plan

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City leaders took a major step forward in making the Saban Center a reality as well as bringing a new park to the city.

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a contract to build River District Park, an outdoor venue with lawn space, river viewing and an event stage. The City awarded to $7.6 million contract to build the park to John Plott Inc. It will sit between the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and Hotel Indigo.

The park is also a key piece of what will become the Saban Center. The Tuscaloosa News building across from the Amp will be renovated to house the Tuscaloosa Public Library, the Children’s Hands On Museum and the Tuscaloosa Children’s Theater. “Just like I said the possibilities are great. We’re in Government Plaza. There may be some events that are going on that may not be as big as the amphitheater. But may be able to be at the River District Park, " District One city councilman Matthew Wilson told WBRC.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.