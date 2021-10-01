LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Authorities investigating possible oil spill in Pelham

Authorities investigating potential oil spill in Pelham
Authorities investigating potential oil spill in Pelham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are currently investigating a possible oil spill in Pelham.

Around 3:30 this afternoon, fire crews told Products Pipe Line Corporation of a petroleum sheen on Buck Creek in Shelby County. The company shut down nearby pipeline segments, and crews began cleanup.

An investigation into what caused the petroleum sheen is ongoing. There were no injuries or fires reported.


embedded maps

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Marnix E. Heersink and wife, Mary Heersink
UAB School of Medicine to be renamed after record $95M gift
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking
Brandon Chase Bass, 28.
UPDATE: Columbiana man arrested for murder
Natural immunity
Studies show natural immunity not the same as vaccination

Latest News

UA extends campus face coverings requirement through Oct. 29
An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery church.
PHOTOS: Damage inside historic First Baptist Church Montgomery that pastor says was ‘attacked by arsonist’
Jefferson County hasn't spent their allotment of the funds from the American Rescue Plan
Jefferson County still waiting to spend COVID funds
UA extends indoor mask mandate
UA extends indoor mask mandate