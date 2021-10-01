Authorities investigating possible oil spill in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are currently investigating a possible oil spill in Pelham.

Around 3:30 this afternoon, fire crews told Products Pipe Line Corporation of a petroleum sheen on Buck Creek in Shelby County. The company shut down nearby pipeline segments, and crews began cleanup.

An investigation into what caused the petroleum sheen is ongoing. There were no injuries or fires reported.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.