LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama receives fewer monoclonal antibodies, Tuberville fights for more allotment

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monoclonal antibodies are still in short supply in Alabama, however, the demand for the COVID-19 treatment has gone down.

The federal reduction in monoclonal antibodies greatly concerned state health officials and state politicians. So much so that Senator Tommy Tuberville has introduced legislation aimed at preventing the Department of Health and Human Services from restricting the allotment of monoclonal antibodies for emergency treatment.

The need may not be as dire right now though, as the state reports demand for the treatment is going down. Just a week ago, providers requested 19,000 doses; Dr. Karen Landers saying Thursday that number decreased this week as cases go down statewide.

Dr. Landers says the state still endured a reduction though, getting less monoclonal antibodies than the week before.

“Our monoclonals this past week, we got 5,276 courses of monoclonals, that’s mixed between the {BAM} and Regeneron, a certain portion of {BAM} and a certain portion of Regeneron.”

Dr. Landers says the state is directing what they get equitably across providers.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Marnix E. Heersink and wife, Mary Heersink
UAB School of Medicine to be renamed after record $95M gift
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking
Brandon Chase Bass, 28.
UPDATE: Columbiana man arrested for murder
Natural immunity
Studies show natural immunity not the same as vaccination

Latest News

Monitoring supply of monoclonal antibodies
Monitoring supply of monoclonal antibodies
UA extends indoor mask mandate
UA extends indoor mask mandate
University of Alabama extends indoor mask order
University of Alabama extends indoor mask order
Is it COVID-19, flu, allergies or a cold?