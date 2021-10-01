Alabama receives fewer monoclonal antibodies, Tuberville fights for more allotment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monoclonal antibodies are still in short supply in Alabama, however, the demand for the COVID-19 treatment has gone down.

The federal reduction in monoclonal antibodies greatly concerned state health officials and state politicians. So much so that Senator Tommy Tuberville has introduced legislation aimed at preventing the Department of Health and Human Services from restricting the allotment of monoclonal antibodies for emergency treatment.

The need may not be as dire right now though, as the state reports demand for the treatment is going down. Just a week ago, providers requested 19,000 doses; Dr. Karen Landers saying Thursday that number decreased this week as cases go down statewide.

Dr. Landers says the state still endured a reduction though, getting less monoclonal antibodies than the week before.

“Our monoclonals this past week, we got 5,276 courses of monoclonals, that’s mixed between the {BAM} and Regeneron, a certain portion of {BAM} and a certain portion of Regeneron.”

Dr. Landers says the state is directing what they get equitably across providers.

