LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

19 Dale County dogs rescued after being left behind by owner

Alaqua Animal Refuge recently responded to an animal neglect case in Dale County, Alabama with...
Alaqua Animal Refuge recently responded to an animal neglect case in Dale County, Alabama with the rescue of 19 rat terrier mixed-breed dogs.(Source: Alaqua Animal Rescue)
By WTVY Staff and Press Release
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Press Release (WTVY) - The information below was supplied by Alaqua Animal Refuge.

Alaqua Animal Refuge recently responded to an animal neglect case in Dale County, Alabama with the rescue of 19 rat terrier mixed-breed dogs.

The owner of the animals sold their home and left numerous puppies, cats, and dogs behind to fend for themselves. The new homeowner realized the situation, but wasn’t amenable or capable of caring for them. Two local organizations assisted with rescuing the animals they could reasonably remove, which included the puppies and cats.

Alaqua found the remaining dogs severely starved, unsocialized, and terrified. Without anyone to take care of them and no option to defend themselves, their fate was not good. Most of the animals suffered from parasites; skin lesions; heartworms; fleas and flea dirt; elephant or tough skin and raw sores from biting and scratching their bodies; and some had congenital defects. Possibly the worst of all the conditions were many had worn down their front teeth because of chewing to try and make their skin feel better.

Caption

All of the 19 dogs are now in Alaqua’s care, and are being supervised by a team of medical professionals who are treating them for their ailments, administering appropriate vaccinations, and giving them individualized medical care. In addition, many of the animals will begin to work with Alaqua’s behavioral team to help them get used to human contact which so many need, and most definitely deserve.

“It is incredibly hard to imagine someone owning dozens of animals and leaving them behind. It is just difficult to understand the reasoning,” said Alaqua Founder Laurie Hood. “But it happened. Animal neglect happens all the time, all over. It is just unnecessary behavior to treat animals or leave anyone behind in this capacity.”

Alaqua is constantly faced with urgent, and unexpected, requests to help animals in need in order to provide them shelter, safety, comfort, healing, and the possibility of a second chance at life. At Alaqua, these services are second nature, but they put a strain on the Refuge. With the community’s help, everyone can have a direct and lasting impact on saving animals’ lives. Donations for these animals, and others in Alaqua’s care can be made here: http://bit.ly/safc20

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral procession
First UAB game at Protective Stadium
Thousands of UAB football fans experience first game at Protective Stadium
A First Alert for another rainy and stormy pattern, threat for a few stronger storms and...
A First Alert for more rain and possible storms overnight, threat for localized flooding
Victim in carjacking death identified
Gas station shooting
Man shot, killed in Chevron gas station shooting

Latest News

Hundreds of churchgoers gathered for worship on the first level of a Scott Street parking deck...
Montgomery church holds service in parking deck following suspected arson
Magic Moment for Eli Hairston
Magic Moment for Eli Hairston
DJ D-Nice named Magic City Classic Parade Grand Marshal
African lions Kwanza and Akili taken by Scott Kayser
Lions at The Birmingham Zoo test positive for COVID-19
K-9 Zenna retires.
‘The Pelham Princess’: Police K-9 Zenna retires