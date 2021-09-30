LawCall
Using power of dance to bring awareness to domestic violence

By Jonathan Skinner
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In an effort to bring to awareness to Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Ebony Arrington Dance Performance and Modeling company is inviting the women of the ‘Magic City’ to channel their inner beauty and strength through the power of dance.

The dance company owner Ebony Arrington Steele, her dance instructors, and renowned dancer Drea Kelly will headline the event called High CLASS, High HEELS, & Twinkle Toes. The one-day event is designed for women of all ages and dance levels to come together and celebrate their womanhood, with a special emphasis on mothers and daughters.

The classes will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Harbert Plaza located at 2019 4th Avenue North Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The event is free to the public. More information on registration can be found at www.ebonyarrington.com or by calling 205-844-4040.

