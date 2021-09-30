UAB ready to make more history in new home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We’re just three days away from UAB making history once again, this time playing in their new home at Protective Stadium. The team is more than ready to take the field.

“It’s something a lot of people said wouldn’t happen,” UAB Head Coach Bill Clark said on the doubters who thought a downtown stadium was just a dream especially after the football program was shut down in 2014.

Two years later, after public pressure, UAB rose from the dead. Since its rebirth, the team has won two conference championships since and now are just days away from playing at Protective Stadium, the new home of the Blazers.

“For all the people that came together, and this is such a great story because so many different groups had to come together to make this stadium happen, it was truly a team effort,” Clark said.

“We joke around all the time that maybe one day they’ll turn it into a movie just because of the evolution of it. It’s crazy when you sit back and think about it but its something that should happen. We’ve worked for it. We’ve worked our tails off for it. Everybody that’s been a part of it, we’re grateful,” Colby Ragland, a UAB player said.

Clark and his team hoping the fans will show up and show out this Saturday when they take on Liberty.

“Could not be more excited. Hope we got that thing packed out. I believe we will. The environment is really going to be that great…I cannot wait to get in there and just get back home,” Clark said.

Coach Clark and the players are grateful for everything they’ve accomplished at historic Legion Field. They are now ready to make more history in their new permanent home.

