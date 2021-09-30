Tuscaloosa man arrested on child porn related charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man has been arrested on charges related to child pornography after an investigation by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

Authorities say 33-year-old Michael Wilson was charged with two counts of disseminating obscene material depicting persons under the age of 17.

Investigators searched Wilson’s home Thursday morning. He was arrested and taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Members of the task force, the Tuscaloosa Police Department, University of Alabama Police Department, the State of Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Division and TPD’s Cyber Crimes division all assisted in the investigation.

“Collaboration between these agencies is essential in cases like this,” said task force commander Capt. Phil Simpson. “Sharing resources helps us to quickly build strong cases against those who support the exploitation and victimization of children.”

The investigation continues and an official said additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.